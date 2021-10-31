2 killed in accidents en route Pasumpon

Madurai :

It occurred while those youths were traveling in groups by four-wheelers to Pasumpon to pay homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar. While two youths succumbed to injuries, the condition of two other victims is critical, Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik said.





The youths were drunk and sitting on top of the vehicles while the accidents took place. K Vigneshwaran (21) of East Street, Perungulam, suffered head injuries in the accident, which occurred at Nathipalam, but died after being admitted to hospital. Vasanth (29) of Mathichiyam, was the other deceased, who’s one of the seven youths who traveled from Madurai. The accident occurred at Sadayanenthal, sources said.





Meanwhile, a TNSTC driver and a passenger suffered injuries after a group of youths hurled stones damaging the front glass of the bus in Madurai on Saturday. The incident occurred at Goripalayam where some of the unruly youths intercepted the bus and climbed atop. Tallakulam police are investigating.





In Sivaganga, several youths were seen traveling in an unruly manner by a vehicle moving in a zigzag manner and the video went viral on social media. Sivaganga SP T Senthil Kumar said the police are combing through CCTV footage to nab them.