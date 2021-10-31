39 new COVID-19 cases, no fatalities reported in Puducherry

As many as 39 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the Union Territory since the last 24 hours, ending at 10 am on Saturday, taking the COVID infection tally to 1,27,975.
Puducherry: The death toll remained at 1,857 with no fatalities reported during the period. The new cases were six less than what was recorded on Friday. According to the COVID-19 status released by the health department here, of the 2,786 swab sample tests conducted 39 persons tested positive for the virus. Of them, 23 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, six in Karaikal and 10 in Mahe region. The test positivity rate in the UT is 1.40 per cent, case fatality rate is 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.21 per cent. About 11,26,580 doses of COVID vaccine were administered so far.
Conversations