Fearing failure in NEET for third time, Coimbatore-based aspirant kills self

Apprehensive over the outcome of the NEET, a 20-year -old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide.
Coimbatore: K Keerthivasan of Sangarayapuram had appeared for the entrance exam for the third time, results of which are expected in a couple of days. According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear it. So he tried his luck for the third time this year. With the NTA publishing the answer key, the youth was said to be upset. Keerthivasan allegedly consumed pesticides on Friday afternoon and was admitted to Pollachi GH. He was referred to Kovai GH, where he died.
