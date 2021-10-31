Farmers protest for kuruvai paddy procurement

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, have commenced a relay protest for 46 days demanding the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws, claimed that there are around 40 lakh bags of paddy in the verge of damage due to the continuous rains and urged the state government to procure them immediately to avoid loss to the farmers.





While speaking, Ayyakannu claimed that the Prime Minister assured the farmers to give Rs 54 per kg of paddy with an additional amount of Rs 36 with the previous price of Rs 18 per kg. However, the farmers got just Rs 2 per kg. Similarly, the sugarcane price was also promised at Rs 8,100 per tonne, but they are given just Rs 2,900 per tonne.





The farmers wore flowers in their ears and staged the protest for their demands.