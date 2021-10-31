Rains lash southern districts, normal life affected in Thoothukudi and Kumari

Madurai :

It rained in several parts of these districts turning the atmosphere cold. The downpour has affected normal life in Thoothukudi as several areas were inundated, sources said.





Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi along with Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj and officials inspected the rain affected areas on Saturday and monitored the restoration works underway.





After inspecting, Kanimozhi said unusually the district has experienced more rainfall this year and low lying areas in parts of Thoothukudi town have been waterlogged. Thoothukudi has been witnessing heavy rains over the last two days and with deployment of adequate personnel, dewatering works are in full swing in parts of Selvanayagapuram, Kurunji Nagar, State Bank Colony, St Mary’s Colony and Lourdammalpuram.





Further talking to reporters, Kanimozhi said with the aid of fifty electric motor pumps, dewatering is done and 200 such pumps are kept in reserve.





Thoothukudi Collector said teams led by Deputy Collectors have been monitoring to render assistance in the rain-hit areas in various taluks. More than 36 vulnerable areas have been identified in the district and 97 relief shelters have been kept ready.





It rained since Friday night, but rainfall subsided on Saturday morning. As rainfall continued through the night, a holiday was declared for schools in the district on Saturday also, the Collector said.





Srivaikuntam received the maximum of 184 mm rainfall and Ottapidaram stood next with 127 mm. While Thoothukudi recorded 91.6 mm, Kayalpattinam received 85 mm, sources said.





The rainfall since Friday night in Kanniyakumari district caused damage to eighteen houses partly in parts of Vilavancode and one fully in Thovalai. Coastal and catchment areas witnessed heavy rains. The downpour increased the levels in dams and from 8 am on Saturday, surplus water of 7,108 cusecs was discharged through Pazhayar and Thovalai channels. Kannimar experienced the maximum with 95.4 mm. Surulacode -71.6 mm, Perunchani-60.4 mm and Pechiparai with 50.6 mm, sources said.