19 panchayat presidents flag irregularities of PU officials with Ariyalur Collector

Thiruchirapalli :

The panchayat presidents from Kuvagam, Pudukudi, Kavarapalayam, Nagamanthal, Anikurichan, Viluthudayan, Karukkai, Korukkur, Periya Athukurichi, Variyankaval, Rangiyam, Sriraman, Alagapuram, Silambur, K Vallam, Thirukkalambur, Edayankurichi and Kovilvazhkai approached Collector P Ramana Saraswathi and submitted a joint petition in which they stated that the panchayat council meeting decision like works allocation for the MGNREGS were not taken into account at Andimadam Panchayat Union due to an individual as well as the political interference by the officials.





“We suspect an irregularity to the tune of Rs 1.97 crore has taken place due to the lethargic attitude of the officials and the District Collector should immediately intervene and initiate action against those officials involved in the irregularities,” the petition said.





The presidents also charged that the Panchayat union administration has neglected the beneficiaries list for the repair works for the houses for the residents belonging to SC/ST. “As many as 395 beneficiaries from 30 panchayats were identified under the scheme for the disbursal of Rs 50,000 each and the lists were approved by the gram sabha meetings and recommendations were sent, but it was neglected and the beneficiaries were selected through the political party influence and the BDO has approved such list only,” they charged.





They demanded a probe and the Collector assured them of inquiry and action.