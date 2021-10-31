SSI suspended over bribe demand at Vellore checkpost

Vellore :

The issue started on Friday morning when Vijayprabakaran of Salem Thalaivasal area who rents out combine harvesters was on his way to Andhra Pradesh with his machine and reached the RTO checkpost at Katpadi. There officials demanded that he pay a bribe of Rs 500 for each of the five vehicles with him and when he paid the Rs 2,500, he videographed it on his mobile phone.





When he reached the police checkpost at Christianpet on the Vellore-TN-AP border SSI Prakash stopped them and demanded a bribe. This lead to an argument between Prakash and the vehicle drivers to which Prakash demanded to know why they were refusing to pay when they had already paid at the RTO checkpost. “Is it bitter for you to pay us when you have paid them?” he asked and threatened them with cases if they failed to pay up.





The vehicle drivers paid up and again the incident was videographed and went viral on social media when it was uploaded. When it reached SP S Selvakumar, the latter immediately ordered the suspension of special SI Prakash.