Aavin MD to receive salary after 5 months as govt pays farmers’ dues

Vellore :

Following Chief Minister MK Stalin asking to ensure that milk farmers dues were paid at the earliest, Kandasamy told DT Next that “following the state government announcing that all pending dues of milk farmers will be paid before Deepavali, I also accepted to receive my salary on Monday.”





Elaborating, Kandasamy said, “the state government has announced that it will pay pending dues amounting to Rs 329 crore to benefit 4.22 lakh milk farmers attached to 9,113 milk cooperatives spread across Tamil Nadu.”





Though daily milk sales increased by over 2.08 lakh litres following the government reducing the sale price by Rs 3 per litre on May 16 this year, farmers were yet to be given their dues. While rules stipulate that dues be paid out every week in milk cooperatives, in actual practice paying dues once every 45 days or after two months was the norm, sources revealed.





Sources also revealed that daily procurement of 37 lakh litres amounted to accruing payment of Rs 11.10 crore per day and Rs 4,051.50 crore annually. It was then that Kandasamy decided to voluntarily forgo his salary to understand the plight of milk farmers not getting their pending dues.





Asked how the treasury reacted to his giving up his salary for nearly half a year, he said, “officials said they would remit my salary to my account as and when I presented the salary bill.” Kandasamy’s act was a closely guarded secret and only now office staff realised that their boss meant business regarding clearing of milk farmers’ dues.





Meanwhile, Aavin in collaboration with IFFCO (Indian Farm Fertiliser Company) plans to provide milk farmers with timely and seasonal information through voice and SMS on various practices to be adopted to ensure continued high milk yields, Aavin officials informed.