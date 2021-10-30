Sat, Oct 30, 2021

Gang Of Six Nabbed In Tamil Nadu: Gun, Bombs Recovered

Published: Oct 30,202110:53 PM by PTI

Police on Saturday recovered weapons, including a gun and country bombs, from a gang of six members and arrested them.

Representative image
A city police release said the six were nabbed after they were found roaming about in a suspicious manner at Konimedu area.

They were arrested by a team of personnel from the Red Hills police station.

When the police checked their belongings, they found one gun, three bullets and as many country bombs and sharp-edged weapons, the release said.

Three of the arrested had been planning to kill a man, the release added

