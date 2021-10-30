Centre allotted 140 cr vaccines to TN for November: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The increase in the monthly allotment by the Centre follows the performance of the department in vaccination over the last few months, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said here.





Stating that the Centre has been sending sufficient vaccines to the State, Subramanian said there was a demand for vaccines in May, June, and July.





"Following the Tamil Nadu government's performance and based on the request by Chief Minister (M K Stalin), the Union government enhanced the allotment of vaccines for September, October, and November," he said.





In September, over and above the monthly allotment of 1.04 crore doses, an additional 43 lakh vaccines were released by the Union government and the doses were increased by three lakh to the allotted 1.22 crore for October, he said.





"For November, based on the request by the Chief Minister, 1.40 crore doses have been allotted," he told reporters.





The Minister requested the people to extend their cooperation towards ensuring Tamil Nadu as the first State to vaccinate 100 percent of its population with the first dose and 50 percent with the second dose by November-end.





Stating that the third wave of Covid-19 was posing a threat to countries like the United States, China, Russia, and Singapore, Subramanian appealed to everyone to come forward to get inoculated since vaccination camps have been set up closer to the residential areas for the convenience of the public.





Till date, 5.73 crore people in the State have been inoculated. Of this, 70 percent have received the first dose while 29 percent of them the second dose, he said.