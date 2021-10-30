OPS condemns Kerala government for releasing water from Mullaiperiyar Dam

Chennai :

In a statement the AIADMK leader said that the farmers in five districts, including Theni, Madurai, Dindukkal, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are upset as the tail end areas are yet to get water due for irrigation.





"But the adjacent Kerala government in coordination with the Tamil Nadu officials had started draining the water from Mullaiperiyar. This is a new attempt by Kerala government in coordination with the officials of Tamil Nadu government, where the Kerala ministers opened the sluice gates of Mullaiperiyar with Tamil Nadu officials. The State should store water upto 142 feet so that the lower riparian state of Tamil Nadu gets the maximum benefit," OPS said.





"The Supreme Court had given its verdict stating that the water level can be maintained upto 142 feet at the Mullaiperiyar dam, but the Kerala and Tamil Nadu government has started draining the Mullaiperiyar dam even before the dam could attain its full capacity," OPS noted.





The Chief Minister should intervene in this matter and ensure that the water level is stored upto the optimum level as prescribed by the apex court benefitting farmers in southern districts, the statement added.