Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramnad, Tirunelveli issued red alert, heavy rains expected

Chennai :

“The low-pressure area formed along the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast is likely to move towards the west in the next three days, a red alert has been issued for four districts of Tamil Nadu – Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram, they are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activities for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





The official added that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, and Salem districts. Also, a few places in Pudukottai and Karaikal to experience moderate showers till Sunday.





Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to the cyclonic storm blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in South Kerala coasts along the southeastern Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and the Maldives.





“As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; thunderstorm with moderate rains and heavy showers at times is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” said Puviarasan.





According to RMC, Thoothukudi received the highest rainfall of 18 cm on Saturday, followed by Cuddalore 17 cm, Villupuram 13 cm, Tiruvallur 10 cm, and Chennai received 3 cm of rainfall.