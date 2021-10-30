COVID-19: Chennai’s test positivity rate below State’s average of 0.9 pc

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 126 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 118 and Chengalpattu, 88.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remains at 0.9 per cent, where Tirupur and Krishnagiri recorded the highest of 1.5 per cent each. Chennai recorded 0.7 per cent.





The State notified 11 deaths—five in private hospitals and six in government facilities, taking the total toll to 36,083.





A total of 1,229 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,52,660. As many as 1,22,674 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.