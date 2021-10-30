Counselling for B Arch courses to begin on Monday

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) had started B Arch counselling after completing the admission processes for BE and B Tech courses. The rank list for B Arch students was released on Monday after the completion of online registrations.





Students falling under the special category such as eminent sportspersons, wards of ex-servicemen, differently abled persons and those who studied in government school would appear for online counselling that would be conducted on Monday. On Tuesday, the admission process for general category candidates would begin, with students filling their choice of college.





The provisional seat allotments would be done for both special category applicants and students falling in the general quota on November 1. The supplementary counselling for the students who missed the enrolment process would be held on November 2.





In its notification, the directorate said that all grievances of the applicants in connection with rank, cut-off and community would be cleared at the students’ facilitation centres that have been set up across State.





Sources further said once the counselling process was over, the classes for first year B Arch students are expected to be opened in the second week of November. The selected students would begin their physical sessions with an orientation programme.





This year, 1,875 seats are available at 47 colleges for aspirants who want to pursue architecture.