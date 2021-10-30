3 killed in lorry-car collision in Erode

Three persons, including a couple, died after the car they were travelling collided head on with a lorry in Erode on Thursday night.
Coimbatore: Police said M Devanathan, 53 from Mecheri in Salem district, his wife D Indhirani, 51, and their relative R Sathyaseelan, 24, were returning to Salem in a car from Coimbatore, when a speeding lorry rammed into their vehicle on the Bhavani-Mettur Main Road around 10.30 pm. Police said Devanathan was working as a manager, while his wife is a doctor at a PHC and Sathyaseelan was employed in a private firm. Police have launched a search for the absconding lorry driver.
