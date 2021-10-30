Hindu outfit worker held for hate speech in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested a Hindu outfit functionary for making a hate speech during a protest.
Coimbatore: Police said S Premkumar alias Boxer Prem, 37, of Okkiliyar Street led a protest by 13 persons on October 23 in front of the South Taluk office to condemn the attack on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. He is the youth wing leader of Kongu region for Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha. Premkumar’s speech stroked communal hatred and protest was without prior permission. Race Course police registered a case against him.
Conversations