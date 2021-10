Rain lashed various parts of Thoothukudi district on Friday. The District Administration has declared holiday for all schools, sources said.

Madurai : Collector K Senthil Raj said it rained heavily in parts of Kulasekarapattinam and Sathankulam with 38 mm and 31 mm, respectively. A cow was electrocuted in Sathankulam and two huts partially damaged in Srivaikuntam and Kayathar. Salt pans were mostly inundated with rainwater and production came to a grinding halt.