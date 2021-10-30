DVAC seizes Rs 30K from Thanjavur RTO

DVAC sleuths seized unaccounted cash of Rs 30,000 from Thanjavur RTO in a raid on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: Based on a tip off that money as ‘Deepavali Gift’ has been collected from the individuals and transport bus owners, a DVAC team led by DSP Raju made a surprise raid at the RTO in Thanjavur at 2 pm in which they seized accounted cash of Rs 30,000 from three places in the office and two middlemen outside the office. The police secured two middlemen and took them for questioning. They also conducted inquiry with each staff in the RTO.
Conversations