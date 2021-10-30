Karur noon-meal organiser suspended

Karur Collector, who conducted a surprise inspection at a panchayat union middle school on Friday, suspended the noon-meal organiser for not maintaining eggs to be distributed to the students in good condition.
Thiruchirapalli: Collector T Prabhu Sankar received information that rotten eggs are unloaded and maintained at Gowndampatti Panchayat Union Middle School. He went to the school on Friday and conducted an inspection in which he found that many eggs were damaged. Soon he inquired noon-meal organiser Jayanthi and suspended her. The Collector also asked Krishnarayapuram BDO and Assistant BDO for explanation.
