Newborn abandoned in Vellore temple

Bagayam police registered a case and are investigating the circumstances in which a newborn male child was found abandoned in a temple in the town on Thursday night.
Vellore: According to police, locals of Palavansathu Kuppam in Vellore heard the sound of an infant crying inside the local Ganesha temple around 9.30 pm. They found a newborn male child and informed the police. Inspector Suba took the child and handed it over to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. A search of the premises revealed no clues as to the child. Doctors after examining the child said it was normal and is being cared for in the hospital. Police are probing the case.
