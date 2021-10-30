Vellore woman dies during delivery, kin blames hospital

Kin of a woman, who died during child birth on Friday, besieged a private hospital.
Vellore: According to police, Sandhya (28) of Tirumani and wife of Suresh Kumar was admitted to a private hospital for delivery on Tuesday. She developed labour pain and doctors on examining found that she needed an operation. Sandhya’s relatives acquiesced to the operation, but during delivery of a female child, Sandhya succumbed. Accusing the hospital of being negligent which resulted in Sandhya’s death, more than 50 relatives besieged the hospital.
Conversations