Registration Department reaping good revenue post reforms, says IG Sivan Arul

Vellore :

Talking to DT Next, he said, “such measures have resulted in public exuding confidence in the department.” From June this year, 22 top officials, including sub registrars and district registrars, were suspended on charges of various irregularities, he said and added that the latest was Umpathy, sub registrar of Vaniyambadi, who was penalised for not doing his work well by thoroughly scrutinizing documents and for his casual attitude toward bona fide complainants, he said.





In the Vaniyambadi case, Mani, a farmer of Sanjeevanur, found that one acre of his land was usurped through false documents. When Mani complained to the registrar, the latter casually asked him to go to court to get justice. Mani then lodged a complaint with the Vaniyambadi town police against Umapathy and the culprits.





Stating that the department took suo moto notice of the issue following media reports, Sivan Arul said that during when an inquiry was conducted the sub registrar was unable to deny the main accusation that he okayed the transfer without going into it seriously. Following the inquiry report, the sub registrar was suspended.





Similarly, two months ago, the property of a deceased person in Vaniyambadi’s old town area was also surreptitiously transferred to another resulting in a hue and cry before action was initiated.





Action till date was taken for fraudulent registrations and registration of temple and government lands specially in prime areas and registration of unapproved plots, Sivan Arul said.





Usage of technology was also instrumental in ensuring that reforms implemented started showing results quickly, he added.