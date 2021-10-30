Stalin pays tributes to Nanmaran at Madurai CPM office

Madurai :

Nanmaran died of cardiac arrest after being admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday evening. Stalin stayed for a brief period after paying homage to the departed soul, who died at the age of 74. Su Venkatesan, Madurai MP, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Finance Minister, P Moorthy, Commercial Taxes Minister and functionaries of CPM were present, sources said.





Scores of people from various parts of Madurai mourned the death of Nanmaran. Wall posters were put up mourning his death and several people posted obituaries on social media. The two-time MLA from Madurai East constituency was known for his simplicity and oratory skills, sources said.