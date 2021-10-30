Stalin inspects MK memorial library site

Madurai :

Earlier, the state on the occasion of 97th birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi announced the establishment of the Kalaignar memorial library at a cost of Rs 70 crore. The facility would come up on 2.61 acres at PWD staff quarters along the New Natham Road.





Stalin along with officials from various departments also inspected works in progress for road over bridges on Madurai-Thondi Road near Pandikovil and Madurai ring road junction. The development works were being carried out at Rs at cost of 53.12 crore. The Chief Minister instructed the officials complete the projects before the year end. Subsequently, Stalin also took stock of the high level bridge works across the Vaigai on Kuruvikaran Salai at a cost of Rs 23.17 crore.





He also inspected the Vaigai riverfront infrastructure development works under the ‘Smart City Mission’ at Rs 84.12 crore and planted saplings in a park being set up on the banks and retention wall being constructed for a distance of 5.80 km along the banks. These development works would be completed by January 2022, Stalin said.



