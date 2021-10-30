CPI now backs Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Chennai :

“About 86,550 persons have registered as volunteers for the scheme, their functioning would be monitored by a committee of educationists and those who are following the government guidelines would be allowed to volunteer,” Mutharasan said in a statement quoting the Chief Minister.





He noted that the Chief Minister has reiterated that the National Education Policy would not be implemented in the state and a panel of academics would be formed to frame the state’s education policy. He also commended the state’s target to admit one lakh students in the government schools.





“The CPI will extend full cooperation to make the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme a success if it was implemented in line with the lofty objectives put forward by the government,” he said.