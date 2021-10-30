DMK men forcing officials to violate tender rules: EPS

Chennai :

The statement said that the Kuthalam government official C Sreenivasan has written a letter to the Mayiladuthaurai District Collector seeking 60 days leave as he is under metal trauma due to the intervention of local DMK chairman. The DMK chairman has threatened the Kuthalam authorities to involve in tender violations and this letter is now public exposing the DMK, EPS said.





The DMK workers have threatened local body officials to clear the tenders and award work orders as per their wish violating the local body council agenda proceedings and tender norms, Palaniswami said urging the DMK to stop the atrocities against government officials.





Earlier, he visited a private hospital in follow up to a recent Hernia procedure that he underwent ahead of the Assembly polls. The AIADMK leader also underwent a routine medical checkup for other parameters.