Sasikala pays homage at Thevar memorial in Pasumpon

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala hogged the limelight on Friday when she made a public appearance here to pay floral tributes to the legendary icon Muthuramalinga Thevar ahead of his jayanthi celebrations on October 30.
Madurai: She also paid tributes to Marudu Pandiyar brothers. Sasikala, who arrived at Goripalayam here in a vehicle resembling that of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s poll campaign vehicle, garlanded the life-sized bronze statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar. Sasikala later left for Theppakulam and paid tributes to the statue of Marudhu brothers, who had ruled towards the end of 18th century. Her loyalists raised slogans hailing ‘Chinnamma’ as she is known. She then paid homage at the memorial of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district at 1.20 pm, sources said. Sasikala then got access to the house, where Thevar lived and glanced at the exhibits of the freedom fighter.
