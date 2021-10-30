Traders hoarding fertilizer, allege royts

Thiruchirapalli :

Farmers from Thanjavur told Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who chaired the grievance day meeting, that private traders across the district have been claiming that there was a shortage of DAP and forcing farmers to purchase potash and other fertilizers to get urea for which they charged Rs 100 more per bag than the original price. “Private players have been conspiring to create an artificial shortage of fertilizers to sell them at higher prices. Official should conduct a surprise check and initiate action against the violators,” farmers said.





They also demanded to accelerate the paddy procurement process as the kuruvai harvest was on in full swing and disburse crop loans to farmers who have paid their previous loans promptly.





Responding to farmers’ allegations, the Collector ordered officials to inspect fertilizer trading outlets and initiate action against those indulging in irregularities.





Meanwhile in Ariyalur, farmers levelled similar allegations of hoarding and attempts to create artificial shortage against private traders and urged Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi to end the menace.