Aavin resumes exports: Minister

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking on the sidelines of distribution of pending dues to the milk producers and Deepavali bonus to C and D category staff from Aavin, the Minister said, already there was exports of Aavin products across the globe, but for the past 10 years during the AIADMK government, the export was almost stopped.





“The Aavin was almost a dead department for the past 10 years and Chief Minister MK Stalin has revived Aavin and asked to continue the business where ever we have the potential. Accordingly, the export to the Gulf, South East Asian and European countries and a part of the US have commenced now,” said the Minister. He said, a consignment has been sent to Singapore recently. While an agreement has already been made with Dubai, he added.