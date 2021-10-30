Police get 5-day custody of one more Kodanad case accused

Coimbatore :

Ramesh is a close relative of C Dhanapal, brother of one of the prime accused C Kanagaraj, an ex-driver of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He died mysteriously in a road mishap in Attur within a few days after the sensational heist-cum-murder in the sprawling Kodanad estate bungalow.





Both Dhanapal and Ramesh were arrested on October 25 on charges of destroying evidence and were remanded to judicial custody till November 8. Dhanapal was allowed 5 days police custody on Thursday.





The special teams are expected to quiz both for destroying some crucial evidence, including the mobile phone of Kanagaraj. Of the 10 accused, only Sayan and Udayakumar, who were on bail appeared in court, while Manoj who is in Coonoor prison was produced by police.





Meanwhile, the government prosecution submitted a petition before the court seeking more time to carry out the investigations. “More than 42 persons, including eye witnesses and those linked to the case have been inquired so far. There has been some delay in detecting mobile communications. Based on the collected evidence, any person linked to the case will be arrested,” said special public prosecutor Shajahan to reporters.





The District judge-cum-Chief judicial magistrate of Udhagamandalam, C Sanjai Baba has adjourned the case for further hearing on November 26 allowing further time for police to investigate the case.





On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.