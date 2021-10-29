Hindu outfit functionary held for hate speech in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The Coimbatore city police on Thursday arrested a Hindu outfit functionary for making communal hatred speech during a protest.





Police said S Premkumar alias Boxer Prem, 37, of Okkiliyar Street led a protest by 13 persons on 23 October in front of the South Taluk office to condemn the attack on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. He is the youth wing leader of kongu region for Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha.





While addressing the members, Prem Kumar spoke in a communal hatred manner. They protested without prior permission from police and in violation of social distancing and without masks.





The Race Course police registered a case against Premkumar under various sections of IPC including 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 153A (1) (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief).