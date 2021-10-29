Mullaiperiyar Dam is safe, being regulated carefully: Duraimurugan

Chennai :

In a statement issued hours after the two spillway gates of the reservoir were opened to release 500 cusecs, Duraimurugan said, “The Dam is safe and it is operated and regulated carefully by the Water Resources Department, Government of Tamil Nadu following the Rule Curve approved by Central Water Commission.”





“Any news contrary to the above is not correct and has to be ignored. The Government of Tamil Nadu, which is the owner of Mullaiperiyar Dam, is operating the Dam following the standard procedures,” Duraimurugan said. Tamil Nadu is continuously watching the rainfall situation in the catchment of Mullaiperiyar Dam and monitoring the water level of the dam, he added.





Water released to keep level as per Rule Curve; Minister





Referring to Thursday’s SC directive to follow the Rule Curve approved by the CWC till the next hearing (November 11) of a writ petition filed by an individual from Kerala, the senior most minister in the state cabinet said that Tamil Nadu is drawing water through the tunnel to Vaigai DAm continuously to keep the water level as per the Rule Curve.





Citing continuous rainfall in the catchment of Mullaiperiyar Dam and rise in the dam’s water level, he said that considering the water level is raising further, water resources department of TN has decided, in addition to maximum drawal of water through tunnel, to release water from Mullaiperiyar to the tune of 500 cusecs, by opening two spillway gates from 7.30am today morning, after giving notice/warning well in advance to the concerned authorities of the state of Kerala. This is being done strictly as per the Rule Curve approved by the CWC, he added.