Bar council suspends lawyers convicted to death sentence in Subbiah's murder case

Chennai :

“The bar council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have passed a resolution suspending advocates B William and PS Basil Kanniyakumari district from the from the rolls of the council by considering the order passed by the 1st additional session judge on August 4, 2020, awarding death sentence to them,” the notification read.





Dr Subbiah was murdered in broad daylight here near a private hospital at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai on September 14, 2013. Police found that the gang killed the doctor in a land dispute with his relatives.





After the investigation and trials, the additional sessions judge-I S Alli awarded death sentence to seven people, including advocates William and Basil on offences under sections 302 and 20B of IPC.





The council has also suspended lawyer R Natesh Kumar from practising as an advocate till the disposal of a case pending against him before the principal sessions judge city civil court Chennai or after the statutory period as contained in section 24-A of the advocates' act,1961, according to the notification of bar council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.