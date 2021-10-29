COVID-19: Tamil Nadu records 1,061 new cases and 12 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 135 cases, followed by 123 in Coimbatore. All other districts reported less than 100 cases.





Chengalpattu had the third highest cases in the State at 86. The lowest was in Theni—only one case recorded on Thursday, while Tenkasi and Mayiladuthurai had 2 cases each. Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Perambalur had four cases each.





After 1,22,406 people were tested in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR went to 0.9 per cent, with the highest of 1.7 per cent in Krishnagiri and 0.7 per cent in Chennai.





The number of active cases dropped to 12,051, with the highest of 1,508 in Chennai.





The State notified 12 more deaths, taking the total toll to 36,072. So far, 26,51,431 people have recovered from COVID in TN, after 1,286 more people were discharged from several hospitals.







