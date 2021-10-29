Depression moves west: Orange alert to TN coast

Chennai :

The depression formed over the over central parts of south Bay of Bengal has moved westwards and now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lankan coast.





“Orange warning has been issued, as heavy to moderate rainfall in north coastal districts and southern parts of the State would continue for the next few days, as a depression formed near the Bay of Bengal is expected to move westwards further and bring heavy rainfall to few places over Tamil Nadu,” said Deputy Director General S Balachandran.





Delta districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall for next two days, officials said. Fishermen were warned against venturing into the sea along south west Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra coast.





Moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in some parts of Chennai in the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature will be around 26 degree Celsius.





In the next two days, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms.





Heavy to heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on October 31, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai districts. Met officials said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Tamil Nadu on November 1.





On Thursday, districts including Chennai received heavy to moderate rainfall, with Thoothukudi receiving the highest of 7 cm of rainfall followed by Tirupur, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Theni with 6 cm rainfall each.