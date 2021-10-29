Veteran CPM leader Nanmaran passes away in Madurai

N Nanmaran, a veteran leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former MLA of Madurai East constituency, passed away in Madurai on Thursday. He was 74.
Madurai: He died of cardiac arrest at around 4 pm at GRH. He leaves behind Shanmugavalli, his wife, sources said. Nanmaran was elected from Madurai East initially in 2001 and he won for the second consecutive term in 2006. Nanmaran was known for his simplicity. His mortal remains would be kept in party office at Ellis Nagar and his funeral would be held on Friday evening, sources said.
