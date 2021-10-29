Three of same family arrested, fined for poaching birds in Ramnad

Three persons were arrested by the Forest personnel in Ramanathapuram on Thursday after being charged with illegal poaching of birds, which come under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Madurai : The accused have been identified as S Mohammed Ismail (40) of Chittarkottai, S Abdul Sathar (35) and S Buhari Asmath Ali (31). They are from the same family, sources said. As per the directive of Abhishek Thomar, District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden, compounding fee of Rs 25,000 was imposed on each of the offenders. According to G Venkatesh, Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer, an air gun used by these accused has been seized. However, the offenders were found with carcasses of 23 birds of 10 different species, he said.