State Election Commissioner reviews urban body poll works in Salem, Kovai

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Palanikumar on Thursday chaired a regional review meeting and training programme for election wing officials in Salem and Coimbatore.
Coimbatore: In Salem, district collectors, superintendents of police, returning officers, assistant returning officers and other election officials from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Karur, Tirupattur and Kallakurichi participated. In Coimbatore, officials from Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode districts took part. He also emphasised that CCTV cameras should be installed at polling centres, counting centres and strong rooms.
