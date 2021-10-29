Three schoolboys get stuck in slush, drown in Kovai pond

Three boys drowned in a pond in Sulur near Coimbatore on Thursday.
Coimbatore: Police identified the deceased as A Sathish Kumar, 14, S Sabarivasan, 11 and A Boopathy, 14, all hailing from Mudalipalayam village and studying in Classes 6 to 8 in a neighbourhood school. They had gone out in the morning to play, but did not return home for lunch. Family members and villagers launched a search and found the dress of the boys near the water body. They searched in the water and were shocked to find their bodies stuck in slush. Sulur police sent the bodies for post mortem to CMCH (CMCH). A case has been registered.
