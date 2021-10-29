Stalin allays fears about Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Chennai :

Facing criticism even from some of his allies like Dravidar Kazhagam, Stalin, in a statement, said the scheme has been designed to assist teachers in bridging the learning gap suffered by students during the last 19 months in the interest of students’ future.





Claiming to have taken cognizance of the concerns expressed about the scheme, the CM said that a committee of academicians would monitor the selection of volunteers, their contribution and learning development of the students they tutor. Clarifying that only volunteers complying with the government guidelines would be allowed to continue in the scheme, Stalin said that through the scheme, the government would reach every household and ensure that all children in school going age continuously attend schools.





Reiterating that the state would not implement the New Education Policy of the Centre and it would constitute a committee of experts to devise a new education policy for the state, he said the scheme volunteers would act as goodwill ambassadors networking the teachers, schools and society.





Appealing to all sections of society to come forward to support the scheme and the future of the students, Stalin said that at a time when no state has come up with a scheme to bridge the learning gap suffered by students owing to COVID induced closure, the pioneering scheme would be implemented with the target of admitting at least one lakh students in government schools in the ensuing academic year.





Emphasising that the registered volunteers of the scheme would be selected based on the educational qualification, domicile and experience among the parameters by management committees of respective schools, the CM said the committee would comprise headmasters, teachers, parents and civic representatives as its members.





Claiming that the scheme has been received well by students and parents, the CM said the volunteers numbering 86,550 (including 67,961 women and 32 transgenders) would be trained well before its implementation.





School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi too said the scheme is purely from the state funds and it is nothing to do with the Union government. Mahesh said that women will be given priority in volunteers’ appointment.