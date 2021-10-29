Intra-party polls: Delhi HC seeks EC response on rules

New Delhi :

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the EC and asked it to file reply while listing the petition for further hearing on December 23.





The petitioner informed the court that he has filed the fresh plea as the EC’s reply to his representation was unsatisfactory. He had earlier filed a petition which was disposed of by the court with a direction to the EC to decide it as representation.





Petitioner C Rajashekaran, a lawyer who was also one of the founding members of Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), claimed that there was a lack of regulatory oversight by the EC of the internal elections in political parties.





He also claimed that the EC had in 1996 issued a letter to all recognised national and state political parties as well as registered unrecognised parties stating that various provisions relating to the organisational elections were not being followed by them and called upon them to follow their respective constitutions relating to said elections scrupulously.