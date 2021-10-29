Thoothukudi police search for missing bullet

Madurai :

V Duraimurugan, a history-sheeter and a native of Kootampuli, Thoothukudi, who was wanted in several criminal cases, remained elusive for a long time. Meanwhile, two police personnel were attacked by him during an operation to nab him. Police had to open fire for self-defense, but he was reportedly killed in that attempt.





Deputy Superintendent of Police and Investigation Officer R Prakash claimed that an empty cartridge case had already been recovered from the encounter site. However, the post mortem report of the victim said no bullet was found on his body. Totally, six Inspectors and two others were engaged in the task at the seashore, the DSP said.





Sources said the bullet could have ripped through his body and fell down somewhere else. So a search has been launched for the missing bullet.





A day after the encounter, Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate–II R H Uma Devi conducted a probe by inspecting the encounter site on Kovalam seashore and checking the forensic evidence. Subsequently, the JM held inquiries with the injured cops at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi and the victim’s family members.