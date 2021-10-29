Car driver held for duping friend of Rs 12L with wife’s help

Coimbatore :

Police said the accused Raja, 38, a car driver from Kullampalayam in Erode had enacted a drama along with his wife by luring the complainant into a honey trap to extract money.





As planned, Raja’s 34-year-old wife began a conversation with the victim over phone under a different name and claimed to be from Pune. She claimed to be in love with him.





Trusting her, the complainant gave money whenever she asked, citing some emergency reasons. However, she refused to meet him in person, but continued to talk over phone for the last two years.





Finally, the man grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with Erode police. While police arrested Raja, his wife evaded arrest by getting an anticipatory bail. Police inquiries revealed that the con couple had duped another youth from Erode of several lakhs in a similar fashion. Further inquiries are on.