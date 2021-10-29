Keep tab on fertilizer prices: Agri Minister

Chennai :

“As demand for chemical fertilizers have increased in the current year, officials should constantly inspect primary cooperative banks and private shops to check the availability of fertilizers. Officials must keep a constant watch on the price of fertilizers and initiate action against those shops selling them at higher price,” said the Minister, in a press communique.





As the acreage of crops has increased in the present season, the state witnessed a shortage in fertilizers. Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to the Centre seeking additional allocation of fertilizers. After the CM’s request, the Centre allotted 90,000 metric tonnes of urea to the state and the government is expecting similar allocations in DAP and Potash too.





“Steps have been taken to get 45,000 metric tonnes of DAP from IFFCO from Kakinada Port,” said the Minister. He also directed the officials to ensure that pest attacks do not happen this year during the monsoon season and asked them to set up monitoring stations to integrate all pest prevention measures.





Speaking about the preparatory measures to be undertaken for the northeast monsoon season, the Minister directed the officials to keep ready 60 earthmovers to clear houses, buildings and trees uprooted during cyclones, 29 tractor-cum-tipping trailers, 805 chain saw machines to cut uprooted trees and branches, 20 water pumps to pump out water stagnating in low lying areas/regions. Officials should coordinate and help farmers apply for crop insurance before the due date, Panneerselvam instructed.