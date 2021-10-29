No space for Sasikala and family, reiterates Jayakumar

Chennai :

“Those who are in touch with Sasikala and her family will be removed from the party and this decision was taken long back and the status quo continues,” he added.





To a query whether O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja will be removed from the party for attending the wedding function of TTV Dhinakaran’s daughter, the AIADMK spokesperson said that the party high command will decide on the matter. The party has decided not to pass contradictory statements to what the party coordinator had said on Sasikala. The party coordinator had said that the party functionaries will decide on the matter and the majority of the party district secretaries do not want the reentry of Sasikala, Jayakumar said.





Jayakumar’s response comes in the wake of statements from MGR’s grandson and party youth wing deputy secretary Ramachandran and former Villivakkam MLA JCD Prabhakar extending their support to the views of AIADMK coordinator OPS, who had said “Sasikala’s inclusion will be decided by the party high command.”





In a related development, Sasikala sympathizer and ousted AIADMK functionary V Pughazendhi urged OPS to stand firm on his decision on Sasikala.