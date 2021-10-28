Noon meal staff in Coimbatore suspended for distributing rotten eggs

Coimbatore :

The suspension order was issued by District Collector S Vineeth on Thursday following an inquiry into complaints from parents of children.





On 26th October, noon meal organizer Maheswari distributed raw eggs to students of Vavipalayam Corporation Primary School. She works in Pichampalayam Government High School and holds additional charge in the Corporation school.









Shockingly, most of the eggs were found rotten and infested with worms. The parents of children raised a complaint with Corporation authorities through a local political party functionary. Therefore, an inquiry was done at the school on Wednesday.





The noon meal staff gave away 600 eggs to 60 students and dumped around 300 eggs in a nearby garbage bin as she found them to be rotten. An inquiry revealed that Maheswari delayed distribution of eggs causing them to go rotten. She was also accused of not maintaining records properly and didn’t inform authorities when eggs had rotten.





Following this, the students were asked to come to school and they were given fresh eggs. Meanwhile, a section of noon meal workers blamed the huge backlog of vacancies and increase in their work burden to be the reason behind such issues.