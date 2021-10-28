Tamil Nadu politicians laud SC's move to appoint panel on Pegasus issue

Chennai :

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led by Thol Thirumavalavan and the Naam Thamizar Katchi (NTK) of actor- director Seeman also welcomed the announcement.





Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan said that the "truth must come out" and individual privacy must be protected. The MNM welcomed the constitution of a technical committee to study the matter, he added.

பெகாசஸ் உளவு மென்பொருள் ஒட்டுக்கேட்பு விவகாரத்தில் விசாரணை நடத்த, உச்ச நீதிமன்றமே சிறப்பு நிபுணர் குழுவை அமைத்துள்ளதை மநீம வரவேற்கிறது. உண்மைகள் வெளிவரட்டும். தனிநபர் சுதந்திரம் காக்கப்படட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 28, 2021









MP Thol Thiruvamavalavan said that the step has renewed faith in the judiciary among the people of the country.

The Supreme Court has constituted a probe panel headed by retired judge Justice RV Raveendran to investigate into the allegations of snooping on Indian citizens using #PegasusSpyware.This judgement has renewed our faith in the judiciary, VCK wholeheartedly welcome this judgement. pic.twitter.com/NlERyh6xUO — Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) October 28, 2021

The verdict, he stated, has given clear guidelines on the issues to be probed by the panel and on the recommendations to be made. He said that the court had earlier declared that individual privacy is a fundamental right and three years ago, the Apex court had directed the Centre to pass laws to protect the data privacy of individuals.





Even after a lapse of three years no change has taken place, he added.





Thol Thirumavalavan said that the panel should expeditiously investigate and reveal the names of the people who were targeted using the software. He demanded that those who were involved in using it against individuals be severely punished.





NTK chief Seeman also welcomed the formation of the panel and demanded strong action against those involved in such activities.