Tamil Nadu politicians laud SC's move to appoint panel on Pegasus issue

Superstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to constitute an expert technical committee under the supervision of Justice R.V. Raveendran to probe the Pegasus snooping allegations.
பெகாசஸ் உளவு மென்பொருள் ஒட்டுக்கேட்பு விவகாரத்தில் விசாரணை நடத்த, உச்ச நீதிமன்றமே சிறப்பு நிபுணர் குழுவை அமைத்துள்ளதை மநீம வரவேற்கிறது. உண்மைகள் வெளிவரட்டும். தனிநபர் சுதந்திரம் காக்கப்படட்டும்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 28, 2021
The Supreme Court has constituted a probe panel headed by retired judge Justice RV Raveendran to investigate into the allegations of snooping on Indian citizens using #PegasusSpyware.This judgement has renewed our faith in the judiciary, VCK wholeheartedly welcome this judgement. pic.twitter.com/NlERyh6xUO— Thol. Thirumavalavan (@thirumaofficial) October 28, 2021
