Periyar dam storage within permissible level: Stalin to Vijayan

Chennai :

“With reference to Mullaiperiyar dam, we are monitoring the level closely and officials from our side (Tamil Nadu) are in constant touch with your team (Kerala). The water level as on Wednesday, at 9.00 am was 137.60 feet, with an inflow of 2300 cusecs. We are already drawing the maximum quantity of water through the tunnel in Vaigai dam, as requested in your letter,” said Stalin, in a DO letter.





Stalin also said that the current water level is well within the storage level compliant with the upper rule levels approved by the CWC. The Chief Minister said that he had specifically asked officials to share in advance, all the necessary information on water position and release, if any, so that the Kerala government can initiate precautionary measures needed before the release of water. Meanwhile, sources from the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department said that Stalin will meet Vijayan in Chennai in December to resolve the decades’ long issue of the Mullaiperiyar dam. Kerala Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine and his Tamil Nadu counterpart and senior DMK leader S Duraimurugan will also be part of the meeting, the sources added.



