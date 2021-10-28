Madras HC raises questions on removal of statues

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu raised the question while passing orders on a PIL against erection of statues in public places.





The petitioner was worried about the wanton setting up of statues of political leaders on government land or at public places. Inspired by an order dated January 31, 2018 of the Supreme Court, which restricted the installation of statues in public places and directed the High Courts to monitor the same, he wanted the implementation of the same, strictly.





The bench said that the Chief Secretary should indicate the steps taken in terms of the Supreme Court directions and the manner in which statues that have been put up at public places in contravention of the directions or in violation of government notifications issued in this State, would be removed.





The CS’s affidavit should also indicate how the directions issued by the SC in such regard have been communicated to local officials of Municipalities, Corporations, panchayats and even to revenue officials, including Collectors and Block Development Officers. The bench then posted the matter for December 15.





The HC had earlier noted that political parties, communal, religious, linguistic, regional and sectional groups have been building statues in public places and restricting movement of vehicles and the people, and mooted the idea to construct ‘Leaders’ parks.