COVID-19: TN logs 1,075 new cases, 12 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai continued to record the highest number of cases with 139 new cases, followed by 125 in Coimbatore. All other districts reported less than 100 cases.





After 1,21,553 people were tested in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9 per cent. Tiruppur recorded the highest TPT at 1.7 per cent; Chengalpattu, 1.5 per cent; and Salem and Coimbatore, 1.4 per cent.





The State notified 12 deaths, including four in private hospitals, taking the total death toll to 36,060. A total of 26,50,145 people have recovered from COVID in the State so far after 1,315 more people were discharged from several hospitals across on Wednesday.